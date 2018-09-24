× Kristen Settle Shares The Magic of Milwaukee!

Dane took the Director of Communications for Visit Milwaukee, Kristen Settle On The Road to talk to use about all of wonderful things in Milwaukee for people to do. Kristen talks to Dane about how Milwaukee is so wonderfully random and all the great things that make it the perfect family destination. Some of which are culture festivals, music festivals, locally own restaurants, beer gardens, boutique shopping, the Milwaukee Zoo, and other events going on throughout the different months. The Milwaukee Film Festival is the next big festival that Milwaukee will offer happening this October from the 18th until November 1st, so be sure to get over to Milwaukee this fall with the family!