Joe Mrozinski Talks Road Trips to Milwaukee Parks, Golf, Beer, Botanical Gardens and China Lights!

Dane talks with Joe Mrozinski who is with The Milwaukee County Parks to talk about why Milwaukee should be your next family road trip. Joe talks to Dane about their event called the China Lights that just kicked off on September 21st and will be going on until October 21st. Joe also talks to Dane about how beautiful the Botanical Garden is alone even without the breath-taking figurines placed all throughout it. To close out the segment Joe talks about all the other great events that Milwaukee has to offer that make for a great family road trip. To get more information you can check out countyparks.com.