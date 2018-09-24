Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during an event at the Newseum, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Washington. Rosenstein says the Justice Department is still reviewing its policy that makes it difficult for prosecutors to subpoena reporters about their sources. Justice Department policy on news media subpoenas has evolved over the years. But the current policy requires high levels of approval before a reporter can be subpoenaed. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Hamline University Professor David Schultz breaks down the 25th Amendment
Hamline University Professor David Schultz joins John Williams to explain the 25th Amendment after a report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the 25th Amendment should be invoked. He may be fired by the end of today.