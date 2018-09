× Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and Rich Lerner on Tiger Woods winning the 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake

Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and Rich Lerner joined the Steve Cochran Show to share their perspective on Tiger Woods winning the 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake Country Club. It had been 1,876 since Tiger’s last win and he’s had 4 back surgeries since as well. Both agreed that it was incredible to watch and they both always wanted it to happen but never were sure if it would.