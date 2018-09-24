× “Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti talk Emmy Awards, viral marriage proposals, and the fading line between entertainment and social media

In this 123rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss how the recent Emmy Awards show strayed from its intended purpose — ultimately morphing into a showcase for an inappropriate marriage proposal. And they discuss how the line between the entertainment industry and social media has been erased.