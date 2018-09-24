× China Lights Kicks Off in Milwaukee with Amazing Sights, Sounds, Flavors and Family Fun!

Dane is joined with Hui Yuan Liu to talk about the China Lights and what makes it so great and breath taking. It kicked off on September 21st and will be going on until October 21st at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. You can experience the magic of the China Lights from Tuesday – Sunday’s every week from 5:30pm to 10pm. China Lights features 100 figurines that light-up along with 41 huge displays. It’s an inexpensive experience for every in the family young and old, not to mentioned FREE parking!