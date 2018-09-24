× Celebrate Lobster Fest This Entire Week at Bobby’s and Cafe Lucci

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Augie Arifi, chef/owner of Glenview’s Cafe Lucci and Bobby’s in Deerfield. In honor of National Lobster Day on September 25th, Chef Arifi has prepared two dishes at each restaurant packed with fresh lobster meat. And here’s the “catch”- lobster lovers can rejoice, the dishes will be available all week long for both lunch and dinner. It’s lobster extravaganza!

Cafe Lucci

609 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025, 847-729-2268

Cafelucci.com

Bobby’s

695 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, 847-607-9104

Bobbysdeerfield.com

