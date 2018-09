× Brian Noonan Show 9/23/18: Dr. Eugenia Cheng tells us The Art of Logic

Brian starts the show off sharing his recent dilemma as father and whether it’s better for your college student to return home often or make them build up their tolerance to homesickness. Then, Brian talks to Dr. Eugenia Cheng, Scientist In Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Dr. Cheng shares her recent book The Art of Logic and how the brain makes decisions!