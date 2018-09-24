× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.24.18: Mercy

Bill and Wendy salute longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. Augie Arifi, chef/owner of Cafe Lucci (Glenview) and Bobby’s in Deerfield stopped by to talk about Lobster Fest in honor of National Lobster Day on September 25th. And the great Eric Zorn joined Bill and Wendy into the studio to discuss the latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.