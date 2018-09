× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.24.18: The freedom to vote

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss why voting matters, the latest allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Chicago’s top pro sports announcers, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.