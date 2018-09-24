× B2B – Ep. 53 Binny’s Wine Buyer Barb Hermann

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live the glamorous life of a Binny’s Wine Buyer? Meet Barbara Hermann. For the last 30 years, Barb has spearheaded the wine buying program at Binny’s Beverage Depot. She joins the Barrel to Bottle team to cover how the wine world has evolved over the decades, about her extensive travel around the globe, about the Good Old Days, and how she works as a consumer advocate to find the best wines at the best prices.

