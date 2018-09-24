2018-19 Breakfast with a Blackhawk presented by MB Financial Bank
MB Financial Bank is giving you the chance to win a hockey puck autographed by a Chicago Blackhawks player!
For your chance to win, submit a question you’d like to ask a Blackhawks player now through March 31, 2019. The question asked should be a question that any member of the team could answer.
Then, listen to the Steve Cochran Show, Mondays – Fridays between the hours of 6am and 10am for the weekly “Breakfast with a Blackhawk presented by MB” segment to hear an interview with a Chicago Blackhawks player.
A listener’s question will be randomly selected before each segment. If your question is read on-air by the Steve Cochran Show, you will win an autographed puck!
General guidelines are as follows:
- Must be written in English and should be 25 words or less.
- Limit one entry per day, per person.
- Limit one prize per person and per household.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal US residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin who are 18 years and older as of 9/24/18.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12:01 am CT on 9/24/18 to 11:59 pm CT on 3/31/19 & is open to legal US residents of IL, IN, WI, MI & IA who are 18+ as of 9/24/18. Void elsewhere & where prohibited. To enter, complete the entry form below a with question for a Blackhawks player. Limit 1 entry per day and 1 prize per person and per household. Winners selected by random drawing. Odds depend on # of elig. entries for each drawing. 26 prizes (approx. 1 per week): Hockey puck autographed by a Blackhawks player. ARV: $50 to $130. Click here for the Official Rules. Sponsor: WGN Radio, 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.