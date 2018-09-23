× WGN Radio Theatre #320: The Life of Riley, Box Thirteen & Philco Radio Time

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 22, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Life of Riley: Anniversary Party” Starring: William Bendix; (11-08-47). Next we have: “Box Thirteen: Triple Cross” Starring: Alan Ladd; (11-07-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philco Radio Time” Starring: Bing Crosby & Guest, Al Jolson (01-15-47).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre