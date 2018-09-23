× This is History: The Weather Bureau, The Bears Play First Game at Wrigley Field, Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show Debut, Sox Play Last Game at Comiskey Park, and O.J. Not Guilty.

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk history, including the creation of the Weather Bureau, the Chicago Staleys become the Chicago Bears and play their first game at Wrigley Field, ‘Meet the Press’ debuts, the first televised Presidential address, in 1956 White Sox Jim Derrington, 16, is youngest to start a game… made his debut with the team, Johnny Carosn hosts his first Tonight Show, the Dow falls in 2008.