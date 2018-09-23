× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/23/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by mayoral candidate, Gery Chico, as he shares insight about his campaign. Gery discusses the effects of school closures in the city, the proposed police academy and the rate of crime in the city, and much more.

Next, Rick speaks with Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, about the upcoming Chicago Gourmet food festival and some of the “must see” events. Presented by Bon Appétit, the festival takes place September 29th-30th. Sam also touches on the current state of the economy in terms of the restaurant industry and his concerns about the upcoming fair work week ordinance.

Then, Rick talks with Former Blagojevich chief of staff Bradley Tusk on his autobiography “The Fixer.” Bradley shares some of the highlights in his book ranging from criticisms to specific stories; life after leading campaigns; and the culture of start-ups.