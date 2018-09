× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/23/18) Quick Hit: “It does smell like victory, but that’s not the only thing that smells…”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their initial thoughts on the Bears’ 16-14 road win over the Cardinals, in a game where the defense again kept the team afloat amid struggles from Mitchell Trubisky and the offense.