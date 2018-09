× Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/23/2018

Steve Dale speaks with Fear Free Certified Dr. Todd McKracken. As the veterinary services manager at CEVA Animal Health, he is the veterinarian responsible for Chicago and much of the Midwest. Dr. McKracken discusses some concerns about certain flea and tick products due to a warning issued by the FDA, answers listeners’ questions, and more.

