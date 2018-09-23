× Salt Lake City anchor Andrew Wittenberg gives updates for Chicagoans on another Olympics, Elizabeth Smart

The Matt Bubala Show touches base with our friend from KSL-TV in Salt Lake City Utah, Andrew Wittenberg. We first talked to Andrew when he was covering the Olympic Games in North Korea and giving the show live updates. He returns to tell us what he missed most about the U.S. when he was gone and two recent stories that made news headlines this past week. North Korea and South Korea have joined to have their own Olympic Games in 2032. Andrew recaps what his political observations were during the Winter Games and how big sporting events seem to connect people. Wanda Barzee, one of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnappers was released from prison this week. Andrew talks about how the public in Salt Lake is reacting to this….and Andrew tells us about one interesting story when Elizabeth Smart was found. Tune in to the full conversation.