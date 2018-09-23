Gery Chico speaks during a Chicago Mayoral debate at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico: “We don’t have time for on-the-job training”
Rick Pearson is joined by mayoral candidate, Gery Chico, as he shares insight about his campaign. Gery discusses the effects of school closures in the city, the proposed police academy and the rate of crime in the city, and much more.