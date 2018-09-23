Live blog: Bears at Cardinals

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Arizona Cardinals.
Nice touch by Trubisky there. Nice pass to Burton for a big gain. Lets’ go!
Absolutely need some points here.
Good 3 and out stop by the D. Now they need to score on offense.
There is that long pass again. They will eventually connect.
Good to see Miller back in there
Another overthrown ball.. I like them going deep but hit those passes
Cubs definitely need to win this one. It’s going to be a fun last week. And by fun, I mean a lot of nervous pacing.
At least the Cubs are winning!
Pretty brutal first quarter for the Bears. Down 14-0 with 1:40 left.
Not Urlacher:
But hey, at least Urlacher is there!
And the Cardinals score right off that turnover. 13-0 Cardinals. Not looking good
And now a quick TD pass Bradford to Johnson. 21 yards. Cardinals up 13-0.
Oh no! Trubisky fumble! Cardinals ball.
OH boy…..
Uhh Jen your mic is off! Haha
Good penetration by the Bears D. Cardinals fail to convert on third down. Bears will start their second possession on the 10.
Hoge and Jahns give really great insight! They are worth a follow on social media!
That was Parkey’s first real test of the season. It did not go well. And Trubisky can’t run straight backwards in that situation. Go down and help your kicker.
#Bears WR Anthony Miller has his helmet on on the sideline.
Dick Stockton: “Cody Parker” LOL
Or not.. Missed Field Goal and the Bears still trail 7-0
They got to Mitch FAST! Looks like they’ll settle for a field goal
Cardinals come up with a big sack on 3rd down. Loss of 17 yards.
Good pass by Mitch under some pressure.
Yeah, he looked like he came down hard on that elbow.
Looks like maybe he hurt his elbow on that?
Bears convert on 3rd down. Nice catch and run by Miller. Miller looks hurt though.
Nice run by Cohen there!
Hahahah. Nooooo!
I’m going against JH this week in fantasy so the more Cohen gets the ball the better! Hahaha!
I’m hoping to see the Bears get more involved in the passing game
Because I have Cousins on my fantasy team, I basically need Jordan Howard to score 83 points if I have any chance to win this week.
Alright time for the Bears to answer. They’ve been good on their first drives so far this season.
I’m always a bit nervous when the Bears are the favorite.
Not sure what happened there, but the receiver was wide open. Chris Conte is not on the team anymore, right?
Cardinals strike first and get a 7-0 lead here in the 1st Quarter.
Well that ain’t a good start.
Yeah, nice 3rd down conversion by the Cardinals there.
Dang that could’ve been a nice 3 and out to start the game.
Oh yay. Dick Stockton.
I too have Kirk Cousins on my fantasy team
Hey Pete! Let’s hope the Bears get a W today!
Packers lose. If Bears can beat Arizona, they will be in first place.
Snacks procured!
Unless you have Kirk Cousins on your fantasy team (which I do…ugh).
The Bears game hasn’t even started and the Vikings have already lost and the Packers are on the verge of losing. Good Sunday so far.
Great job by Howard to get that first down. There were three Cardinals on top of him in the backfield.