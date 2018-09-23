Live blog: Bears at Cardinals

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Arizona Cardinals.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20184:24 PM

Great job by Howard to get that first down. There were three Cardinals on top of him in the backfield.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20184:22 PM

Nice touch by Trubisky there. Nice pass to Burton for a big gain. Lets’ go!

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20184:18 PM

Absolutely need some points here. 

Curtis Koch September 23, 20184:18 PM

Good 3 and out stop by the D. Now they need to score on offense.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20184:10 PM

There is that long pass again. They will eventually connect.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20184:06 PM

Good to see Miller back in there

Curtis Koch September 23, 20184:01 PM

Another overthrown ball.. I like them going deep but hit those passes

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:59 PM

Cubs definitely need to win this one. It’s going to be a fun last week. And by fun, I mean a lot of nervous pacing.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:57 PM

At least the Cubs are winning! 

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:56 PM

Pretty brutal first quarter for the Bears. Down 14-0 with 1:40 left.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:55 PM

Not Urlacher: 

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:55 PM

But hey, at least Urlacher is there!

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:55 PM

And the Cardinals score right off that turnover. 13-0  Cardinals. Not looking good

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:55 PM

And now a quick TD pass Bradford to Johnson. 21 yards. Cardinals up 13-0.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:53 PM

Oh no! Trubisky fumble! Cardinals ball.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:53 PM

OH boy….. 

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:52 PM

Uhh Jen your mic is off! Haha

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:48 PM

Good penetration by the Bears D. Cardinals fail to convert on third down. Bears will start their second possession on the 10.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:48 PM

Hoge and Jahns give really great insight! They are worth a follow on social media!

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:46 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:44 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:44 PM

Dick Stockton: “Cody Parker” LOL

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:43 PM

Or not.. Missed Field Goal and the Bears still trail 7-0

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:43 PM

They got to Mitch FAST! Looks like they’ll settle for a field goal

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:43 PM

Cardinals come up with a big sack on 3rd down. Loss of 17 yards.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:40 PM

Good pass by Mitch under some pressure.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:39 PM

Yeah, he looked like he came down hard on that elbow.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:38 PM

Looks like maybe he hurt his elbow on that?

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:38 PM

Bears convert on 3rd down. Nice catch and run by Miller. Miller looks hurt though.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:36 PM

Nice run by Cohen there!

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:36 PM

Hahahah. Nooooo!

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:35 PM

I’m going against JH this week in fantasy so the more Cohen gets the ball the better! Hahaha!

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:35 PM

I’m hoping to see the Bears get more involved in the passing game

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:35 PM

Because I have Cousins on my fantasy team, I basically need Jordan Howard to score 83 points if I have any chance to win this week. 

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:34 PM

Alright time for the Bears to answer. They’ve been good on their first drives so far this season.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:33 PM

I’m always a bit nervous when the Bears are the favorite.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:32 PM

Not sure what happened there, but the receiver was wide open. Chris Conte is not on the team anymore, right?

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:30 PM

Cardinals strike first and get a 7-0 lead here in the 1st Quarter. 

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:29 PM

Well that ain’t a good start. 

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:29 PM

Yeah, nice 3rd down conversion by the Cardinals there. 

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:28 PM

Dang that could’ve been a nice 3 and out to start the game.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:25 PM

Oh yay. Dick Stockton.

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:25 PM

I too have Kirk Cousins on my fantasy team

Curtis Koch September 23, 20183:24 PM

Hey Pete! Let’s hope the Bears get a W today!

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:21 PM

Packers lose. If Bears can beat Arizona, they will be in first place.

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:17 PM

Snacks procured! 

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:14 PM

Unless you have Kirk Cousins on your fantasy team (which I do…ugh).

peterzimmermanwgnam September 23, 20183:13 PM

The Bears game hasn’t even started and the Vikings have already lost and the Packers are on the verge of losing. Good Sunday so far. 

