× HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini live from Fox Home Center – Oct 20

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini broadcasts live from Fox Home Center in Alsip on Saturday, October 20 from 7am to 10am.

Join us and get answers to all of your home improvement questions!

The first 300 listeners will receive a goodie bag from Fox Home Center and their partners, the chance to win great prizes and raffle items throughout the show, enjoy live music and a free breakfast with refreshments served by Dee Dee Saracco of Gravy in La Grange. There will even be a Tiki bar serving free mimosas (one mimosa per listener)!

Fox Home Center is an 18,000 square foot kitchen and bath showroom located at 11150 S. Cicero in Alsip with plenty of free parking. A family-owned business, treating each customer individually since 1962, Fox Home Center is where Chicagoland goes for designer-grade fixtures, tile, paint and lighting – all at affordable pricing.

For more information, visit www.foxhomecenter.com or call 708-636-3500.