Hoge and Jahns, Episode 177: Bears-Cardinals Postgame Show

A win is a win, even if it is ugly. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the Bears’ victory in Arizona, which put the team in first place, but still left behind plenty of questions about Mitchell Trubisky. Meanwhile, the defense was just dominant. How good can this unit be? The guys break it all down and bring you Matt Nagy’s comments on Trubisky from Arizona. Listen below!

