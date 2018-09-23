Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs – September 23, 2018
Highlights: White Sox fall to the Cubs – 9/23/18
-
Highlights: White Sox fall to Cubs – 9/22/18
-
The pressures of being an announcer during the “Redline Series”
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/21/2018: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Redline Series
-
John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.21.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park
-
Highlights: López was dealing, as the offense got 19 hits against the crosstown rivals – 9/21/18
-
-
This is History: U.S. Postal Service Opens, Lincoln’s Emancipation, Chicago Blackhawks Debut, Kennedy-Nixon Debate, Cubs clinch NL East Title in ’84
-
Highlights: White Sox fall to Tigers – 8/23/18
-
This is History: The Weather Bureau, The Bears Play First Game at Wrigley Field, Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show Debut, Sox Play Last Game at Comiskey Park, and O.J. Not Guilty.
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Red Sox – 8/30/18
-
Highlights: José Abreu drives home two to back Lucas Giolito’s quality start in Anaheim – 7/23/18
-
-
Highlights: White Sox fall to the Red Sox – 9/1/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 9/11/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Tigers – 9/5/18