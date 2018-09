× A sneak peak of what to expect at this year’s Chicago Gourmet

Rick speaks with Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, about the upcoming Chicago Gourmet food festival and some of the “must see” events. Presented by Bon Appétit, the festival takes place September 29th-30th. Sam also touches on the current state of the economy in terms of the restaurant industry and his concerns about the upcoming fair work week ordinance.