WGN Nightside 9/22/18 | Steve Dale talks neopolitan pizza, how to get into running and more

On this edition of the WGN Nightside, host Steve Dale slides in to end your night and start the new day.

Steve sits down with Karson Pilote, the grandson of former Chicago Blackhawk and Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Pilote, to talk about his new documentary, “Heart of the Blackhawks”.

The Chicago Marathon is coming up, likely too late to train for that this year but Steve talks running and it’s advantages with Greg Hipp and Dale Erdmier from CARA (Chicago Area Running Association).

After a good run, there’s only one thing on the mind…pizza! The guys from Pannino’s Pizza talk about their award-winning pizza skills and explain how exactly they make the perfect Neopolitan style pie.

Legendary Chicago actor Chuck Stransky joins Steve on the phone to talk about his career, his relationship with playwright David Mamet and his latest on-stage role.

Finally, WGN’s own Dometi Pongo talks about heritage and travel as he prepares to take some lucky folks to Ghana for the experience of a lifetime. He and Steve discuss the beauty of the African continent as well as the importance of experiencing another culture.