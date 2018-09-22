× Startup Showcase Full Show 9/22/18: Author Scott Belsky & CEO and Co-Founder of PartySlate Julie Novack

On the show today Scott Kitun talks with Chief Product Officer at Adobe, Scott Belsky about his new book coming out on October 2nd titled The Messy Middle. The Messy Middle is the indispensable guide to navigating the volatility of new ventures and leading bold creative projects by Scott to many of today’s top start-ups. To preorder your very own copy of The Messy Middle check it out here or if you want to keep up with Scott Belsky on all of his endeavors you can follow him on twitter at @scottbelsky. Next on the show, host Scott Kitun is joined in studio with CEO and Co-founder of PartySlate, Julie Novack to talk about PartySlate and how it makes party planning easier than anyone could imagine. It’s the place you go to when you start planning your event because it provides content, guidance, new ideas and people that can help you execute your great party ideas.

