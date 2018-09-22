× SOLO Film Commentary Track

Welcome to the latest in the RFR Film Commentary series, this time focusing on SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. We are joined by Billy Dee McInerney for a deep dive into the HD digital release as we watch the whole thing from beginning-to-end while offering up our observations, trivia, jokes and opinions. You can sync up your copy of SOLO and listen along with us, or just listen along as a standalone podcast. Since there is no commentary track on the official release, join us, your favorite Star Wars chuckleheads, for a fun screening of SOLO!