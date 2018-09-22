× OTL #623: Why is diner coffee so bad?, Helping homeless women, Logan Square Chi Hack Night

Mike Stephen explores why diner coffee can be so bad with Chicago Tribune food reporter Nick Kindelsperger, learns how Deborah’s Place assists homeless women in Chicago, and gets the lowdown on how open data can make Chicago a better place with Eric Sherman, creator of the Logan Square Chi Hack Night. The local music this week brought to you by Swatches.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.