On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 9/22/18

Today On The Road with Dane Neal Dane started off the show by talking with the Director of Communications for Visit Milwaukee, Kristen Settle to talk to use about all of wonderful things in Milwaukee for people to do. Next on the show we continue talking about why Milwaukee should be your next family road trip with Joe Morzinski with the Milwaukee County Parks. Joe talks to Dane about their event called the China Lights that just kicked off on September 21st and will be going on until October 21st. Next Dane is joined with Hoy Yen Lou to talk more about the China Lights and what makes it so great and breath taking. To top off the show Dane is joined on the air with Darrell Waltrip to break down the playoffs and preview the night race at Richmond Raceway that will be happening TONIGHT! Listen as Darrell shares the great cause and amazing auction at THE must attend events of the year, Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Championship. To get tickets and check out all the auction go to www.go2mro.com

