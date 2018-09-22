Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs – September 22, 2018
Highlights: White Sox fall to Cubs – 9/22/18
-
The pressures of being an announcer during the “Redline Series”
-
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/21/2018: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Redline Series
-
John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.21.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park
-
Highlights: López was dealing, as the offense got 19 hits against the crosstown rivals – 9/21/18
-
This is History: U.S. Postal Service Opens, Lincoln’s Emancipation, Chicago Blackhawks Debut, Kennedy-Nixon Debate, Cubs clinch NL East Title in ’84
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/22/18
-
Highlights: A five-run 5th inning backs Carlos Rodón’s 8th straight quality start – 8/22/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Red Sox – 8/30/18
-
Highlights: White Sox fall to the Red Sox – 9/1/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 9/11/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Tigers – 9/5/18
-
Highlights: This ballgame is…. Ovah! The White Sox blank the Red Sox on Hawk Day! – 9/2/18
-
Highlights: The White Sox play longball and even the series with the Red Sox – 8/31/18