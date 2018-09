× Darrel Waltrip Talks NASCAR Racing at Richmond and the Waltrip Brothers Charity Championship

Nascar legend DW joins Dane “On the Road” to break down the playoffs and preview the night race at Richmond Raceway. Listen as Darrell shares the great cause and amazing auction at THE must attend events of the year, The Waltrip Brothers Charity Championship….get tickets and check out all the auction at www.go2mro.com