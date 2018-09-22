× 2018 BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival: Nov 16-17

The 27th annual BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® kicks off the 2018 holiday season on November 16 and 17 with two days of free, family-friendly activities!

The celebration begins with activities in Lights Festival Lane, including a visit with Santa Claus and culminates in a Saturday evening-tree lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue led by Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World®.

Lights Festival Schedule of Events:

Friday, November 16

4pm – 8pm

Enjoy Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Avenue) the evening before the parade. Explore an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities and sample tasty treats.

Saturday, November 17

11am – 4pm

The fun continues at Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Avenue).

5:30pm

The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival lighting procession starts on Michigan Avenue at Oak Street. The Lights Festival draws to a grand conclusion at 6:55pm with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River at North Michigan Avenue.

For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com.