Wintrust Business Lunch 9/21/2018: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Redline Series

Editor at Blue Sky Innovation, Andrea Hanis, discusses the increasing numbers of cell phone calls that will be scams in 2019, employers beginning to use Facebook Ads, and Coca-cola eyeing CBD drinks. As we’ve watched the White Sox during this “rebuilding” season, Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, shares how you rebuild a business after tough times. Christine O’Reily, SVP of Community Relations & Executive Director of Chicago White Sox Charities, provides information about the business of White Sox Charities and the Special Sox Split on September 22nd. President of the Farther Foundation, David Weindling, talks about the foundation and the opportunities they provide to low-income community high schoolers.