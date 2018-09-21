× The Opening Bell 9/21/18: Momentum is in The Stock Market’s Favor

Household income is going in the right direction, marijuana stocks are sky high, and the economic impact of Hurricane Florence is just now coming to shore. Steve Grzanich caught up with Paul Nolte (SVP & Ar. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to cover all of the biggest market news and reflect on how it could be impacting our portfolios (paul@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then took some time to follow up on the story he caught wind of a couple weeks ago about the spike in bag fees from airlines (Delta is the latest to follow suit).