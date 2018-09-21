× The Hottest Legal Topics with Rich Lenkov and The Latest Updates on the Jason Van Dyke Trial with Erik Runge | Full Show (Sept 20)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: WGN News reporter Erik Runge joins us in studio to discuss the latest updates on the Laquan McDonald / Jason Van Dyke Trial. Then, Legal Expert and host of the hit WGN Podcast “Legal Face Off” Rich Lenkov jumps on air to share his insight into the hottest legal topics of the day.

