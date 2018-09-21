× The Bach + Beethoven Experience returns with “Chicago Stories”

Dave Hoekstra welcomes back the members of the Bach + Beethoven Experience, violinist Brandi Berry Benson, vocalists Felicia Patton and Thomas Alaan, composer Regina Baiocchi, and musicians Bill Baxstresser and Paul Van Hoff. The members discuss the group’s upcoming fall music series ‘Chicago Stories’, which consists of original compositions inspired by the people, places and events that helped shape the city. We get a few musical samplings, including a Baiocchi-penned piece on the Great Migration and the Bronzeville neighborhood; we learn about a pair of lesser-known vintage instruments involved in the show, and more.