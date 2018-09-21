× Rod Pyle on the Space Station Leak, The First Paying Passenger to The Moon and Sticky Apollo

Rod Pyle is an award winning author and speaker on space.

He’s also the editor of Ad Astra magazine, a publication of the National Space Society.

In the conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the space station leak, the first paying passenger to the moon and why the Apollo was sticky.

