WGN Radio celebrated the Red Line series between the White Sox and Cubs with a day of live broadcasts at Cork & Kerry At The Park, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company and Virtue Cider.
Photos: WGN celebrates the White Sox – Cubs Red Line series
-
WGN Radio’s Red Line series rally live at Cork & Kerry At The Park – Sept 21
-
The pressures of being an announcer during the “Redline Series”
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show| Live From Cork & Kerry At The Park 9/212018
-
White Sox’s Announcer Ed Farmer shares what to expect during this year’s “Redline Series”
-
Photos: Steve Cochran Full Show 09.21.18 live from Cork and Kerry at the Park
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 8.20.18: Truth, Nuns and Rice Balls
-
The Chicago Spirit Brigade Wants You!
-
Roe Conn Full Show (8/29/18): Steve Cochran & Bill Leff play “News or Ruse,” Tom Skilling works out a math problem, and more…
-
Powell at the Park, Episode 21: Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Cubs In The NL? Did The Sox Make The Right Call In Not Calling up Eloy Jimenez? And A Bears Season Preview
-
Cochran show adds Justin Kaufmann, Andrea Darlas co-hosts with Patti Vasquez
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 08.24.18: Is being an adult hard?
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 09.14.18: I’m still fat on the inside
-
White Sox prospect Michael Kopech makes his major league debut tomorrow. What can we expect?