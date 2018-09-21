Photos: Biscuit isn’t letting cancer keep him from walking the runway for Canine for Companions for Independence

Since 1975, Canine Companions for Independence has provided assistance dogs free of charge to recipients.  HAUTE DOG | CHICAGO is a doggie runway fashion show that featured some of Chicago’s finest alongside their couture canines and Canine Companions® dogs. Participants and dogs were outfitted in the latest fall fashions from local boutiques.  The 3rd annual event took place on September 20th at the Peninsula Hotel.

Photo Gallery

