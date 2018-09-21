× Nick Digilio: 09.21.18: Space News, Spirit Brigade, Mayochup, Friday Features

Hour 1:

+ Show start

+ Space News with Rod Pyle

Hour 2:

+ April Friedman-Hurvitz, president of The Chicago Spirit Brigade

+ Mayochup and other condiment talk

Hour 3:

+ Mayochup and other condiment talk continued

+ How much food one dollar could buy for every year from 1940-2000

+ Friday Features

Hour 4:

+ Friday Features continued

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)