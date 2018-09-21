Nick Digilio: 09.21.18: Space News, Spirit Brigade, Mayochup, Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ Show start
+ Space News with Rod Pyle
Hour 2:
+ April Friedman-Hurvitz, president of The Chicago Spirit Brigade
+ Mayochup and other condiment talk
Hour 3:
+ Mayochup and other condiment talk continued
+ How much food one dollar could buy for every year from 1940-2000
+ Friday Features
Hour 4:
+ Friday Features continued
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)