Nick Digilio: 09.21.18: Space News, Spirit Brigade, Mayochup, Friday Features

Posted 8:53 AM, September 21, 2018, by

Green-skinned Chardonnay grapes are pictured in the vineyard of the Champagne house Pommery-Vranken during the grape harvest on August 30, 2017 in Reims. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images)

Hour 1:
+ Show start
+ Space News with Rod Pyle

Hour 2:
+ April Friedman-Hurvitz, president of The Chicago Spirit Brigade
+ Mayochup and other condiment talk

Hour 3:
+ Mayochup and other condiment talk continued
+ How much food one dollar could buy for every year from 1940-2000
+ Friday Features

Hour 4:
+ Friday Features continued

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)