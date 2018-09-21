× John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.21.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park

Today on the show, John Williams comes to us LIVE from Cork & Kerry At The Park for the beginning of the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Crosstown Classic! John is joined by Roe Conn, Richard Roeper, and Steve Bertrand as they share some of their favorite White Sox memories. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the White Sox, Brooks Boyer, chimes in about the Crosstown Cup, special guests and activities, and the upcoming Fan Appreciation Day on September 26th. Michael Kopech’s dad, Michael P. Kopech, calls-in to share an update on Michael’s condition and his eagerness for Michael to heal and get back on the field. Kevin Powell checks in and talks about the rebuild of the team, the Addison Russell allegations, and more.

