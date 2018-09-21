Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: September 21

Posted 12:48 PM, September 21, 2018, by
National Cheeseburger Day, Cheeseburger, Wendys, McDondals, Burger King, Emmy Awards, Monday, Viewership, SpaceX, Big Falcon Rocket, Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese, billionaire, Zozotown, Elon Musk, Space Exploration, BFR, International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Pirate, Space Jam 2, Space Jam, Lebron James, Ryan Coogler, Terence Nance, HBO, Springhill Entertainment, Basketball, Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Jordan, Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios, Official Trailer, Movie, Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Youtube, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Jessica Noonan

Google (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Jessica Noonan speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is: Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel:  Official Trailer

 