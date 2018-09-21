Bill and Wendy Full Show| Live From Cork & Kerry At The Park 9/212018

Bill and Wendy are LIVE from Cork & Kerry At The Park! Today’s guest include Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer, Jason Benetti; and White Sox’s Announcer, Ed Farmer. Bill and Wendy are joined by Steve Bertrand as Bill shares highlights from his conversation with a cab driver, Fall TV series they’re looking forward to, and much more.

