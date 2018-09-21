× Author of new Book on Obama Presidency Brian Abrams, and The Magic Lounge a new Chicago Must-Visit Attraction

Paul goes behind the curtain with author Brian Abrams to discuss his latest “Obama: An Oral History 2009-2007. This fascinating book is told through the attributed quotes and statements who were there and saw first hand the Obama presidency and administration. From David Axelrod and Valerie Jarrett to Rahm Emanuel and White House photographer Pete Souza, you get the inside account in their own words. An interesting take on the Obama years. THEN, enter the world of magic and a new Chicago treasure The Magic Lounge (located at 5050 N. Clark St. In Chicago). From the moment you enter the location, the magic and illusion begins. A fabulous experience for locals and tourists and one you must experience. Magicians presenting close-up magic, a skill developed right here in Chicago. Hear about the history and the fun that awaits you! Listen in!!