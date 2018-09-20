× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/20/18: Real Estate Bunkers, CBD Soft Drinks, & Taking a Full Hour for Lunch

It’s not too often that we see technology develop out of the real estate world, but Steve Bertrand learned of the latest tech trend with nuclear bunkers from CNET’s Ian Sherr. Bill Geiger then shed some light on what’s going through the mind of people who are getting ready for retirement, Professor Richard Miller explained the basics of the possibility of CBD infused soft drinks in the market, and Michelle Reisdorf broke down why people aren’t taking advantage of the lunch hour through out the day.