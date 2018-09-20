Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke's lead defense attorney Daniel Herbert gestures with Laquan McDonald's knife during the fourth day of Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge: The state rests its case in the Jason Van Dyke trial
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge joins John Williams to describe day four of the Jason Van Dyke trial, on which the state rested its case. One of today’s events included a heated exchange between one of the police officers on the scene the night of Laquan McDonald’s death, and the defense attorney.