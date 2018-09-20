× Top Five@5 (9/19/18): Bert & Ernie become controversial, Maroon 5 has big news, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 19th, 2018:

President Trump sticking up for Paul Manafort & Brett Kavanaugh, Bert & Ernie’s alleged sexuality causes controversy, a guys shaving on train defends himself, Maroon 5 is announced as the half-time act for the Super Bowl, and the mayor of Livingston, TX caught a gator.

