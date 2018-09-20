Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

Top Five@5 (9/19/18): Bert & Ernie become controversial, Maroon 5 has big news, and more…

Posted 9:03 AM, September 20, 2018, by

Bert and Ernie, as well as Elmo, center, are among a donation of additional Jim Henson objects to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. Miss Piggy joined Kermit the Frog in the Smithsonian Institutions collection of Jim Hensons Muppets, and Bert and Ernie will have a place in history, too. Hensons daughter, Cheryl Henson, is donating 20 more puppets and props to the National Museum of American History. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 19th, 2018:

President Trump sticking up for Paul Manafort & Brett Kavanaugh, Bert & Ernie’s alleged sexuality causes controversy, a guys shaving on train defends himself, Maroon 5 is announced as the half-time act for the Super Bowl, and the mayor of Livingston, TX caught a gator.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!