Bert and Ernie, as well as Elmo, center, are among a donation of additional Jim Henson objects to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. Miss Piggy joined Kermit the Frog in the Smithsonian Institutions collection of Jim Hensons Muppets, and Bert and Ernie will have a place in history, too. Hensons daughter, Cheryl Henson, is donating 20 more puppets and props to the National Museum of American History. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Top Five@5 (9/19/18): Bert & Ernie become controversial, Maroon 5 has big news, and more…
Bert and Ernie, as well as Elmo, center, are among a donation of additional Jim Henson objects to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. Miss Piggy joined Kermit the Frog in the Smithsonian Institutions collection of Jim Hensons Muppets, and Bert and Ernie will have a place in history, too. Hensons daughter, Cheryl Henson, is donating 20 more puppets and props to the National Museum of American History. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 19th, 2018:
President Trump sticking up for Paul Manafort & Brett Kavanaugh, Bert & Ernie’s alleged sexuality causes controversy, a guys shaving on train defends himself, Maroon 5 is announced as the half-time act for the Super Bowl, and the mayor of Livingston, TX caught a gator.