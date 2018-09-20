Thought Leader Wayne Janus: Breaking Down The Stigma of Talking About Finances

Much of the business world revolves around money with it constantly flowing, being traded, and always talked about. However outside of the business world, there is a stigma that surrounds money, which can inhibit responsible ways of managing it. Steve Grzanich addressed that stigma with Wayne Janus (President of the Financial Planning Practice at Whitnell – An Affiliate of Associated Bank) on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to break down the common questions that many consumers over look like “what kind of insurance should I have?”, and “what if my fiance has debt?”, and much more.

 