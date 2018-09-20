The Opening Bell 9/20/18: The Man Who Bought Hollywood & Fooled The Financial World
Money can be a tricky thing to talk about in our every day lives, but its a vital part of making sure you have financial stability down the road. That’s tough subject is what Steve Grzanich and Wayne Janus (President of the Financial Planning Practice at Whitnell – An Affiliate of Associated Bank) discussed during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation covering everything from which insurance to get to marrying into debt. The focus then shifted to the seemingly impossible story of a man Bradley Hope & Tom Wright (Contributors at the Wall Street Journal & Co-Author of Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World) wrote about who ended up allegedly stealing billions of dollars from the financial world.