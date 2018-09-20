× The Mincing Rascals 09.20.18: Jason Van Dyke trial day four, Christine Blasey Ford, Erika Harold, JB Pritzker

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss the first four days in the Jason Van Dyke – Laquan McDonald murder trial, and how meaningful such explanations are as that by the Cook County medical examiner. Then, the Rascals debate Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and how that should impact his confirmation. They go on to judge Illinois Attorney General Erika Harold’s answer to John’s question about same-sex marriage yesterday on the John Williams Show. Finally, they count pros and cons of Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker’s campaign.

Scott recommends checking out the creator of “Supermodel” and “I Kissed a Girl,” singer Jill Sobule at SPACE tonight.

Patti recommends watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Eric recommends Caitlyn Flanagan’s “I Believe Her.”

John recommends watching “The Spectacular Now.”